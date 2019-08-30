Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints
Sherman, TX
Janie Marie White Obituary
Janie Marie White, age 72, of Bells, TX, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
Janie is survived by her step-sons; Doug Arnold & Paul Arnold, her sisters; Lynda Motley of Bells, TX, Betty Schultz of Irving, TX, Tammie McGee of Greenville, TX, Sandra Lemmon of Memphis, TN, her brothers; Milton Eugene Robins & Penny of Quinlan, TX, Roger Robins & Yoko of Tokyo, Japan, Phillip Robins & Rhonda of Dallas, TX, several grandchildren & great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sherman, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
