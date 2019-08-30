|
Janie Marie White, age 72, of Bells, TX, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
Janie is survived by her step-sons; Doug Arnold & Paul Arnold, her sisters; Lynda Motley of Bells, TX, Betty Schultz of Irving, TX, Tammie McGee of Greenville, TX, Sandra Lemmon of Memphis, TN, her brothers; Milton Eugene Robins & Penny of Quinlan, TX, Roger Robins & Yoko of Tokyo, Japan, Phillip Robins & Rhonda of Dallas, TX, several grandchildren & great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sherman, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019