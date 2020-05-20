|
|
Heaven celebrated the arrival of Janis Marie Smith, of Central City, Arkansas, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Janis was born November 10, 1952 in Whitewright, Texas to the late Clinton (Corky) Smith (1969) and Maggie (Smith) Hodge (2019). Janis was a country girl growing up in Ambrose, Texas and graduating from Bells High School. At 5'2" she was often teased about being so petite, and was, on occasion, referred to as a feisty little thing, making mischief with a twinkle in her eye and a beautiful smile on her face. She was tough as nails when she needed to be, standing up for herself and others, but also an angel. She adored her family and was happiest when she was holding one of her many grandchildren or great grandchildren.
Janis was married to Lawrence O Smith. They made their home in many different locations throughout the United States, settling in Fort Smith, Arkansas to be near family members. Janis dedicated her volunteer efforts as a member of the Board of Directors at Arc for the River Valley, a non-profit that specializes in providing services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Janis loved the Lord Jesus with her whole heart, greeting visitors at Harvest Time Tabernacle, in Fort Smith with a smile and a hug. She never missed an opportunity to ask if you knew the Lord, wanting all to know it is never too late to seek Him.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Lawrence (LO) Smith, daughter Wendy Brawdy and husband Tim, son Kylan Clement and wife Abby; grandchildren Austin, Arron, Seth, Jacob, Kylanie, and Addison; three brothers; Joe Smith and wife Carol, Barry Smith, and Randy Smith; two sisters Carolyn Scott and Tina Caraway and husband Ronnie, as well as great grandchildren and numerous other wonderful family members.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel of Ft. Smith, AR. A life celebration will be held in the fall at Hebron Church, Bells, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made to Arc for the River Valley at 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72908.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020