JAQUITA D. WILLIAMS

JAQUITA D. WILLIAMS Obituary
DENISON-Ms. JaQuita Dawn Williams, age 45 of Denison, transitioned from time to eternity Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence in Mckinney,TX.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 4,2020 , at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Denison, TX. Family Night will be held Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cravens Funeral Home.
Jaquita is survived by: her parents Ronald Curry and Connie Butler-Williams, children; Shaquala Caldwell, Shamyra Wilson and Ja'mond Wilson, stepchildren; Courtney Wilson, Darius Douglas, Deidrix Wilson and J'Nique Wilson, brothers Clarence Butler and Alex Williams, sister Mia Williams and a host of grandchildren.
The family of JaQuita Williams is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
