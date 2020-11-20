Jared Samuel Pierce, an exceptional young man, cherished by many, left this life before his time on November 16, 2020 at the age of 18. He was the beloved son of Chris Pierce and Angela (Barton) Pierce born in Ada, Oklahoma on July 15, 2002. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM Friday November 20th at the First United Methodist Church of Durant. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday November 21st at the Boswell Rodeo Arena in Boswell, Oklahoma with Coach Jim Taylor and Quinton "Q" Jones officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Pierce Family Cemetery in Boswell.

Jared is survived by his parents, Chris Pierce and Angela Pierce, brother, Jensen Lee Pierce, grandparents, Sam and Christi Pierce of Boswell, Oklahoma, Glen Barton of Durant, Oklahoma, Nelda Barton of Durant, Oklahoma, great grandmother, Anita Barton of Durant, Oklahoma, also survived by special aunt, Rhonda Pierce of Madill, Oklahoma, girlfriend, McKinlee Weger of Colbert, Oklahoma.

Services will be live streamed on the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Facebook page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

