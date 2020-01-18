|
|
|
Jarid Don Taylor, of Liberty, Oklahoma, left this earthly home in the line of duty at the age of 31 to meet his Savior face to face on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Jarid is survived by fiancé, Miranda Linn of Liberty, Oklahoma, children, Emma and Raylan Taylor of Liberty, Oklahoma, mother, Tamara Jill Taylor McDaris of Denison, Texas, grandparents, Kenneth and Bonnie Taylor of Liberty, Oklahoma, sisters, Cassidy McDaris and Harley Goodin of Denison, Texas, brother, Paul McDaris of Denison, Texas, honorary grandma, Emma Schleiffarth of Kemp, Oklahoma, along with a host of other family members and friends.
A church service will be held, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kemp Baptist Church in Kemp, Oklahoma with Brother Roger Speers officiating. Burial will follow at Kemp Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020