Jason Anthony Favors, 45, of Denison, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Favors was cremated and the family had a private farewell in his memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Favors, Denison; children Taylor Favors, Jacarri Favors, Aries Favors, Kaitie Donelson, Brionna Harper, Alexa Donelson; brother Kalon Henderson; and sister Sha'quita Henderson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019
