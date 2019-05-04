Home

Jason Anthony Favors


1973 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jason Anthony Favors Obituary
Jason Anthony Favors, 45, of Denison, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Favors was cremated and the family had a private farewell in his memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Favors, Denison; children Taylor Favors, Jacarri Favors, Aries Favors, Kaitie Donelson, Brionna Harper, Alexa Donelson; brother Kalon Henderson; and sister Sha'quita Henderson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019
