|
|
|
Jason Frey, 50, of Durant, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church. Brother Bill Ledbetter will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Duarnt.
He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Renee Frey of Bennington, Okla.; siblings, Adam Frey of Durant, Okla., and Hayley Stringfellow of Calera, Okla.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019