Jasper James Cox, 90, died at his home in Denison on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Jasper was born in Collinsville, Texas on June 29, 1928, the son of Joe Jasper and Lucy Ruth Crowsey Cox. He attended Mt. Zion School. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Jasper and Nancy Annette Crawford were married on August 4, 1956 in Denton, Texas. He was employed by Temco Aircraft, Burlington Industries, Denison Cotton Mill and Kawneer. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. Jasper was of the Baptist faith.

Jasper is survived by his wife Nancy Annette Cox of the home; sons Gary Don Cox and Benjamin Aaron Cox both of Sherman, Robert Eugene Cox of Denison and James Alen Cox of Oklahoma; daughter Dinah Ann Weaver of Denison; sister, Jessie Merle Hodge of Sherman; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grand children and one great-greatgrandson. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Jo Pope and his sisters Eula Lee Johnson and Nanny Mary Idell.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eddie Johnson officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2019