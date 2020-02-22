|
Jasper R. Cross, a resident of Utica, Oklahoma joined his Savior at his home in Utica, Oklahoma on February 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Friday February 21, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on February 22, 2020 at the Utica Baptist Church in Utica, Oklahoma with Bro. John Heath and Bro. Roger McCoy officiating. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Mr. Cross is survived by his cherished wife Freda of the home, children, Harold Ray Cross of Durant, Oklahoma, Cheryl Conditt of Utica, Oklahoma, siblings, Pearline Reynolds of Greenville, Texas, Vonna Russell of Muskogee, Oklahoma, James Cross of Watkinsville, Georgia, Betty Hollingshead of Altus, Oklahoma, Rocky Cross of Mead, Oklahoma, four grandchildren. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020