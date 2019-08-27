Home

Jaunice Lawanda (Jones) Sullivan


1931 - 2019
Jaunice Lawanda (Jones) Sullivan Obituary
Jaunice Lawanda (Jones) Sullivan of Allen, Texas passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on May 5, 1931 to John H. and Lila Eva (Kennedy) Jones in Centrahoma, Oklahoma. Jaunice graduated from Bokchito High School in 1949. She married Howard Eugene Sullivan on February 6, 1956 in Bokchito, Oklahoma. They spent their early years of marriage traveling from town to town in the construction business. Jaunice was a member of First Baptist Church in Allen, where she taught Sunday school for 35 years. Jaunice was known for her love of arts and crafts. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family.
Jaunice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Kerr and husband, David of Van Alstyne, Texas; grandchildren, Jordan Kerr and Alysia Drake also of Van Alstyne and Wesley Kerr and wife, Amanda of Frisco, Texas; great-granddaughter, Adalynn; sister, Anna Ruth Stetenpohl of Allen, Texas; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sullivan; parents, John and Lila Jones; and her sister, Ione Dyer.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 201 E. McDermott Drive, Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
