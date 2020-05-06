|
Born on August 3, 1944, in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Preceded in death by his father, Jay Robert Cornelison, Sr. and his mother, Georgia Viola Cornelison LaFever. Graduated from Denison High School and attended Texas A&M College. He served as a Drum Major in high school and marched in several different parades. He quit college because he figured he already knew what they were teaching him.
He traveled all over the southeast working for pipeline companies and was living in Houston when he was called into the service and joined the Marines. He served in Vietnam and was stationed in Chi Li, Com Tin, and Da Nang. It was in Vietnam he learned to hate turkey. He said that when the servicemen were pinned down, they received water, C-rations, and canned turkey. His words: "They didn't give us any bread to go with D….. turkey." Jay never ate turkey again. Jay earned three purple hearts while he served in the military as well as the National Defense Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and a Good Conduct Metal. Jay was married for a short time and nurtured two stepsons. His immediate family, sisters and extended family really got to know Jay in a deeper relationship over the last 20 years and discovered what a truly giving and loving personality that he exhibited. He would literally give anyone in need the "shirt off his back". Jay started his own "Delta Tile Company" and served many of the people in Grayson County as well as many families in Cooke and Fannin Counties. He was responsible in helping restore the old Kelly Square for the Minshew's. Everyone who knew Jay loved him and stated that Jay was one of the few "good old boys" left around. Jay was a born again Christian and loved his family dearly. Every member of the family loved Jay and he is well known for his "jokes" and ability to make folks laugh. He would visit with family and friends and entertain them for hours. Jay also served the community by coaching several different soccer teams in Denison. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to teach young boys how to fish and hunt. He was known throughout the community as a man who walked with integrity, honesty, and fairness. Jay was the BEST BROTHER anyone could ever want or have. Dr. Cline will officiate the graveside services at West Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with a military emphasis.
Jay is survived by three sisters, Patricia Troutz, Harriett Nix, and Joy Cole; one niece, Elisha Bird and husband; six nephews, Mark Troutz and wife, Dennis Troutz and wife, Kenneth Troutz, Gregory Reynolds and wife, Bradley Reynolds and wife, Vance Reynolds and wife; and 13 great nieces and 11 great nephews as well as 4 great-great nieces and 4 great-great nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020