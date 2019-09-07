|
JB Junior Pitts passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in McKinney, TX. JB, the youngest of nine children, was born December 17, 1945 to John Bunyon and Eula (Myre) Pitts in Farmersville, TX. In 1955, John moved his family to Gunter, TX, where JB would graduate high school from in 1964. In 1962, his father started building the family church, First Pentecostal Church of Van Alstyne, which opened in 1963, and would prove to be 'home base' for the family and friends through the years.
JB served as a Medic in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era for most of his enlistment.
JB's father taught all his children how to sing and play an instrument. As a result, he was an avid gospel music lover and thoroughly loved singing and playing guitar with family and friends. His beautiful voice was often sought for many different occasions. When he wasn't singing, you could usually find him watching Gaither videos with family, or watching one of his favorite sports teams or playing a spirited game of dominoes, croquet or some other game with family. He loved being around his family, singing, playing games and visiting. He loved spending time with his family very much and will be greatly missed by all.
JB is preceded in death by his parents John and Eula Pitts; daughter, Heather Suzanne Pitts;
brothers, Harold Pitts and wife Dorothy, Verdell Pitts and wife Owena, James and wife Margie Pitts and Charles Pitts; sisters, Bonnie Franks and husband Howard, and Arla Waller and husband Durwood and brother-in-law, James Minchey.
JB is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Pitts as well as, his children, daughter, Ginger Pitts
Barnett; and sons, Edgar Jon Pitts, Tim Pitts and wife Tiffany; and step-daughter, Krystal Street;
grandchildren, Jacob Camacho, Ariana Camacho, Audralynn Barnett, Tyler Pitts and Jessica Winborne, Cody Pitts; and step-grandson, Blayne Kerico; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Wyatt Pitts, Casen Pitts and Braylee Pitts; brother, Joel Pitts and wife Mary, sister, Wanda Minchey and sister-in-law Billie Pitts; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins whom he dearly loved.
A family visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, September 13 at First Pentecostal Church in Van Alstyne. A service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. at First Pentecostal Church in Van Alstyne. 177 E. Cooper St. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Van Alstyne Cemetery, following the service.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2019