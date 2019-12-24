|
J.B. 'Jay' Lewis, age 90, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
He was born on June 25, 1929 in Gunter, Texas the son of James Burley Lewis and Maggie Heddrick Lewis. He was a 1948 graduate of Gunter High School. Jay married Margaret McMillin on August 13, 1949. She preceded him in death on August 3, 1996. He later married Mary Kathryn Harmon and she also preceded him in death on September 8, 2019. Jay was a past member of the Loin's Club and was a faithful member of Western Heights Church of Christ.
He is survived by his sons, David Lewis and wife Lynda of Sherman, TX., Alan Lewis of Houston, TX; step-daughter, Judy Finney and husband Jimmy of Howe, TX; step-son, Benny Harmon and wife Debbie of Howe, TX; grandchildren, Elizabeth Redman and husband Peter, Katie Penland and husband Andrew, Matt Harmon, Heather Finney, Jarad Finney and wife Erica; great-grandchildren, Adeline Penland, Abigail Redman, Caiden Harmon, Bryson Finney and Hayley Briggs. Jay is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bob Cathey, Wayne Keene, Don Keene, Jimmy Finney, Dick Freeman and Joe Brown.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22nd from 4 to 6 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019