J.C. Curtis, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, and veteran of the United States Army, joined his beloved Savior Jesus Christ on September 27, 2020 at the age of 89. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 3rd at the First Baptist Church in Durant with Pastor Garry McNeill officiating. Mr. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Leslie Webster of Durant, Oklahoma, and Laurie Robertson of Durant, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and also survived by his sister, Carolyn Curtis of California. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com