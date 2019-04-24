|
JC 'Burr' Da Vault, 79, of Mead, Okla, died Monday, April 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. April 26 at Mead Baptist Church in Mead, Okla. Rev Kerry Groce will officiate. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffee Murray Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie of the home; sons, Jerry Da Vault of Grand Prairie, and David Da Vault of Rowlett; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ellen Morgan of Mead, Okla, Aileen Pratt of Durant, Okla, John Da Vault of Durant, Okla, Polly Atkinson of Ruidoso, NM, and Mike Da Vault of Burleson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
