Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
1924 - 2019
Jean B. McIntire Obituary
Graveside services for Jean McIntire, 95, of Pottsboro, will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Chaplain Mike Hermanson of Guardian Hospice will officiate. Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Mrs. McIntire passed from this life on October 13, 2019 at Traditions Senior Living Center in Sherman.
Jean was born in Anna, Texas on July 23, 1924, to Ray and Leona Jackson Boswell. She attended and later graduated from Van Alstyne public schools. On August 5, 1944, she married Lt. Robert (Bob) McIntire of Muncie, Indiana, in Denison. He would precede her in death on January 8, 1995.
She had lived in Van Alstyne and Sherman most of her life, moving to Sherman in 1941 and after retirement, Jean moved to Pottsboro. She was a charter member of the First Christian Church and a life member of the PTA and served as president on the Elementary, Jr. High, and Senior High School level, then finally as a District Representative. Jean was a beauty advisor for Merle Norman Cosmetics for 15 years before her retirement.
Jean is survived by her son, Mike McIntire and wife Pamela of Pottsboro; daughters, Barbara Crow-Mullens and husband James, and Beverly Parish, both of Sherman; four grandchildren; and several great-grand children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's favorite charity.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
