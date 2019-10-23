|
Graveside services for Jean Banks Adamson, who died October 17, 2019, in Sherman, Texas, were held October 21, 2019, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Howard Lynn Christie, nephew of the deceased, officiated. Waldo Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Helen Jean Banks was born August 19, 1930, in Sherman, the youngest of the eight children of William Riley Banks III and Ritta Lucinda Cook Banks. She attended Choctaw Elementary School and graduated from Sherman High School in 1947.
On December 31, 1949, she married William Ray West in Sherman. Before her marriage, she was employed by the Texas Telephone Company. During her husband's 21-year career with the United States Air Force, she was employed as Office Manager for various on-base military recreation clubs in the United States as well as Lajes Field on the island of Terceira in the Azores and the United States Air Station in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, UK. Her husband retired in 1967 while stationed at Malstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, Montana. They resided there until his death in June 1973. Jean returned to Sherman to be near her family. She enrolled in the nursing program at Grayson County College and graduated with an associate degree in Nursing.
On July 16, 1976, she married George Vest Adamson Jr. in Sherman. She lived in Federal Way, Washington, while her husband was employed by the Boeing Company in Seattle. George was transferred to Dallas and they resided in Plano. After George's retirement in 1981, they moved back to Sherman where they owned commercial rental property. Jean continued to manage that business after George's death in September 1998.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Minnie Mae Banks Hall, Mildred Marie Banks Hash, Viola Ann Banks Hughes and Lois Evelyn Banks Inman; three brothers: Jessie Ray Banks, John Melvin Banks, J. B. Banks; nephews: Harold Dallas Hash, Bennie Harold Inman III, James Lee Banks, Chess Haskell Hall Jr.; niece: Betty Lilliam Hall Stephens.
She is survived by the nieces and nephews: Mary Nell Hall, Charles William Banks, Nancy Carol Hughes Rodgers, Linda Ann Hughes Livonius, Shari Sue Hash Christie, Helen Diane Banks Ward, Denise Inman Lacy, Lisa Jean Inman Townsend and four step-sons: Donald Edward Adamson, George Vest Adamson III, Richard Allen Adamson, John Patrick Adamson.
If desired, donations may be made to the Animal Refuge Foundation (3377 Spalding Road, Sherman, TX 75092) or Frontier Village, Genealogy Research Center (PO Box 646, Denison, TX 75021).
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019