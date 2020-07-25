DALLAS–Funeral services for Jean Curtis Cary will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 26 at Waldo Funeral Home. Bill Mayes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service. Mrs. Cary passed from this earthly life on July 22, 2020, at Baylor/Scott & White, Dallas.
Born July 17, 1925, in Greenville, Texas, to Mamie Young and Raymond Curtis, Jean graduated from Denison High School and Draughn's Business College. She worked for the Corp. of Engineers, was bookkeeper for Chase Chevrolet, and secretary for the athletic director at Grayson County College. She was a homeroom mother, Bluebird and Campfire leader, Sunday school teacher, and a Pink Lady at WNJ Hospital.
She married A.L. "Bill" Cary in March, 1945; they were happily married until his death in July 1997. She missed him every day. Bill and Jean were founding members of the Wood Street Church of Christ where she was a volunteer secretary for several years. They enjoyed traveling, visiting several countries, much of the United States, and vacations with family. A favorite trip with her daughter to NYC was a highlight after Bill's passing.
Jean enjoyed playing games with friends and family, reading, completing crossword puzzles, and playing games on her computer. Chocolate was her favorite food group. She loved being with her family most of all. To be close to her family, she moved from Sherman to Christian Care in Mesquite, Texas.
She was a strong, fun, loving, caring, and beautiful Christian woman. She answered to several names: Mother, Jean, Gram, and Great-Gram. She will be missed beyond words.
Jean is survived by her daughter Gail Jouvenat and favorite son-in-law Jim of Dallas; grandson and wife, Paul and Brittany Jouvenat, and great-granddaughter, Claire Elise and Evangeline Ruth of Plano.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Jean in a way special to you.