Heaven has received another angel.
Jean Hayashi of Denison, TX passed away at home on April 4, 2020. She was born in Waialua, Hawaii on August 14, 1925 to Yoshihei and Tokio Imasaka. She married Richard J. Hayashi on March 3, 1946 and was married for 43 years before his death in 1989. She lived in Honolulu, HI before moving to Las Vegas, NV with her daughter Carol and her husband Jim Belmont, then on to Ivanhoe, TX and finally Denison, TX.
In addition to Carol, Jean is survived by her son Rodney Hayashi of Bonham, TX, grand-daughter Erin Watanabe and great grandchildren, Jaymin, Marley, Pharaoh and Selassie of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ethel Tsutsumi, Mike and Harold Imasaka.
Jean was a wonderful and caring human being, daughter, wife, mother, everyone's "favorite Aunty Jean" and Grammie to Rusty and Toshi. We will all miss her.
Per her request, she will be cremated under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home with no services.
Thank you to the entire staff of Home Hospice. Ginna and Crystal provided such warm and comforting care during her days with them. And last but not least, a special thank you to two wonderful and beautiful friends, Betty Whitford and Julia Green who helped her on her journey.
Mom, we will love you forever. Until we meet again.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020