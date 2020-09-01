Glenda Valjean "Jean" Vaughan Kent was born May 9, 1933 in Tioga, Texas to James Nicholas Vaughan and Carmon Thelma Mynatt Vaughan. She died August 29, 2020 in Sherman, Texas at the age of 87.
Jean graduated from Gunter High School and St. Paul's Nursing School in Dallas. She began her career as a Registered Nurse working at St. Paul's Hospital before becoming a pediatric office nurse. She met Dan D. Kent in Dallas and they married on September 25, 1953. They made their home in Dallas before moving to Whitewright in 1968 and later finally to Denison. She was a member of the Whitewright Church of Christ.
Jean and Dan had three children; son, James Edward "Nicky" Kent (Cindy) of Sherman; daughters, Danna Jean Serenbetz (Harold) of Palestine, Texas; and Lisa Ann Harrison (David) of Luella. She was a grandmother to April Huffman Mitchell, Kelli Harrison, David Harrison, Daniel Harrison,and Kayla Earnhart; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dan Kent; and brothers, George Austin Vaughan and Billy Dee Vaughan.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Rev. Trent Baggett will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Whitewright.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com