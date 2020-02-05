Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
1939 - 2020
JEANETTE MORRIS Obituary
Jeanette Morris, age 80, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday February 3, 2020. Jeanette was born March 11, 1939 to Malacha Smith and WR Wimpy Hamilton.
Jeanette was active in a hospital volunteer group and the Denison Elks Auxiliary. She married the love of her life on August 28, 1954 and had two children that she cherished. Jeanette had a zest for life and loved to have fun. She will always be remembered as being the kind of person that was always there for you and didn't take no for an answer.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Joe Morris; son Paul (Barbara) Morris; and daughter Darla (Rick) Brueggen; brother Billy (Cathey) Hamilton.
Jeanette was preceded in death by; father WR Wimpy Hamilton and mother Malacha Smith.
A visitation is scheduled for 6-8 pm Thursday. Feb, 6 2020 at Bratcher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at 2pm with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Morris family.
Services are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
