Jeanette Rye Weatherby, 87, of Detroit, TX, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mullican-Little Funeral Home in Bells. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son, Robert Andrew 'Andy' Weatherby of Ivanhoe; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019