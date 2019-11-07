Home

Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Memorial Gardens
Arlington, TX
Jeanette Weatherby Obituary
Jeanette Rye Weatherby, 87, of Detroit, TX, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mullican-Little Funeral Home in Bells. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son, Robert Andrew 'Andy' Weatherby of Ivanhoe; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
