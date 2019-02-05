Jeanne Ray, 91, died at her home in Denison on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

She was born on June 2, 1927, in Atoka, Oklahoma to Jesse Clyde and Blanche M. McElroy Cooper.

Jeanne attended all 12 grades at Atoka schools, graduating as Salutatorian of her class in 1945. She attended Baylor University and the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a music degree in 1949. Jeanne married Joe Dee Ray on June 12, 1949, at the First Baptist Church in Atoka, Oklahoma. She raised four daughters all while teaching 2nd grade Sunday School,

being active in WMU, leading Vacation Bible Schools and serving as pianist or organist at many of Joe Dee's pastorates. She attended West Texas State University gaining her teaching certification in 1972. She taught piano lessons for years in Borger and Denison, Texas. She began teaching at Denison ISD in March 1981, retiring in June 1992. Jeanne was a member of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Denison.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brock Wendt, Keith Wendt, Rusty Wendt, Jeremy Bergthold, Chris Peek and friend Chase Lovell.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Dee Ray and her grandson, Bryan Blake.

She is survived by her four daughters, Mary Helen and husband, Greg Blake of Knoxville, TN, Nan Sue and husband, Steve Wampler of Denison, TX, Peggy Jeanne and husband, Steve Wendt of Sadler, TX and Dee Ann and husband, Reverend Russell Clemons of Denison, TX; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Garry Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Atoka, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019