Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFF DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JEFF DUNCAN

Send Flowers
DR. JEFF DUNCAN Obituary
BONHAM-Dr. Jeff Davis Duncan, age 81, of Bonham, TX was born on August 22, 1938 in Dallas, TX. He died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Gina Duncan of Bonham, TX; children, Jeffie Burns and husband Ben of Lufkin, TX; Tami Switzer and husband Burt of Midlothian, TX; Donald Duncan of Colorado; David Duncan of Dallas, TX; Wendy Hollabaugh and husband Greg of Arlington, TX; Jessica Duncan of Garland, TX; Kelsey Duncan of Arlington, TX, Billy Teague and wife Kimberly of Denison, TX; and Kristy Stanley and husband Jason of Bonham, TX; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial
services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFF's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -