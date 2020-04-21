|
BONHAM-Dr. Jeff Davis Duncan, age 81, of Bonham, TX was born on August 22, 1938 in Dallas, TX. He died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Gina Duncan of Bonham, TX; children, Jeffie Burns and husband Ben of Lufkin, TX; Tami Switzer and husband Burt of Midlothian, TX; Donald Duncan of Colorado; David Duncan of Dallas, TX; Wendy Hollabaugh and husband Greg of Arlington, TX; Jessica Duncan of Garland, TX; Kelsey Duncan of Arlington, TX, Billy Teague and wife Kimberly of Denison, TX; and Kristy Stanley and husband Jason of Bonham, TX; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Memorial
services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020