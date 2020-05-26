|
|
HOWE-Thomas Jefferson Griffith, Jr, 64, passed away Thursday, May 21 at Texoma Medical Center. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Jeff was born July 3, 1955 in Sherman to the late Thomas Griffith Sr and Betty (Brinlee) Griffith. He worked for Lone Star Gas Company, was a volunteer firefighter and EMT, and the owner of Griffith Construction company for many years. He loved his family, his Heavenly Father, making people laugh, sharing elaborate stories and his conservative values.
Mr. Griffith is survived by four children, Jennifer Daniels and husband Josh of Howe, T.J. Griffith and wife Brittany of Little Elm, Jessica Griffith of Dallas, and Tanner Griffith of Dallas; four grandchildren, Zack, Carson, and Parker Daniels, and Braeden Mussett; two sisters, Brenda Flores of Sherman and Jerri Lynn Wortham of Howe; numerous nieces and nephews, best friend Kevin Sarlls, many close family members, friends, and colleagues as he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Wanda Dalton. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mr. Griffith in June. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020