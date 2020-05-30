JEFFERSON MUMFORD
Jefferson Lewis Mumford, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison
Mr. Mumford is survived by his beloved family, daughter, Gwendolyn Mumford of Houston, TX; and son, Jacob Mumford of Denison, TX.
Mr. Mumford was cremated according to his wishes and there will a private family memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
