Jefferson Lewis Mumford, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison

Mr. Mumford is survived by his beloved family, daughter, Gwendolyn Mumford of Houston, TX; and son, Jacob Mumford of Denison, TX.

Mr. Mumford was cremated according to his wishes and there will a private family memorial service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

