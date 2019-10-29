Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Granville Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Granville Clark


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Granville Clark Obituary
Jeffery Granville Clark, 63, died on Thursday, October 24th in Denison, Texas. He was born January 27, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Harry and Rose Clark. Jeff was preceded in death by his sister Cathy Trewitt and survived by brother, Paul Clark. In addition to numerous cousins and friends, Jeff shared his joy for life with his girl friend, Zana Smith.
A memorial will be held at the El Fenix in McKinney, TX on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.