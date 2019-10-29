|
|
Jeffery Granville Clark, 63, died on Thursday, October 24th in Denison, Texas. He was born January 27, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Harry and Rose Clark. Jeff was preceded in death by his sister Cathy Trewitt and survived by brother, Paul Clark. In addition to numerous cousins and friends, Jeff shared his joy for life with his girl friend, Zana Smith.
A memorial will be held at the El Fenix in McKinney, TX on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019