Charles Jeffery Jaresh, age 71 of Howe, passed away Tuesday morning, July 2 at Carrus Specialty Hospital. Jeff was born in Kerma, Oklahoma on September 17, 1947 and was adopted by the late Edward F. and Rose (Horak) Jaresh.

He graduated from Howe High School in Howe and later joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. His service was cut short when his father suddenly passed away and he had to return home to run the family farm. He began working at Texas Instruments where he met his wife, Joan (Green) Jaresh. They were married on May 19, 1972. He then began a career at the Sherman Fire Department where he was an EMT and later made the rank of Lieutenant and became a training officer. While working for the fire department he also volunteered as a reserve police officer for the city. Being a public servant was always a career choice so the transition to a jailer for the Collin County Sheriff's Department was easy for him. He remained there until his retirement in 2007. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing league pool and riding his motorcycle, as well as, watching his grandson play on many sports teams.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Joan of Howe; step-daughter, Denise Barnes and her husband Sonny of Dorchester, step-daughter, Shelly Prewitt and her husband James of Whitesboro; and grandson Cameron Prewitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 on Friday, July 5 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Burial will follow at Hall Cemetery in Howe at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Joe Vincent will officiate.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that cared for him during his illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home In Sherman. The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on July 4, 2019