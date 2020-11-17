1/
JEFFREY LYNN TAYLOR
Jeffrey Lynn Taylor born August 12, 1958 at Madonna hospital in Denison Texas to W E "Bill" and Ann E Taylor. Jeff attended Denison High School. Jeff passed away suddenly on November 12.
He is survived by two daughters, Erica Taylor of Sherman and Erin Taylor of Denison, four grandsons. Sisters Lisa Galloway and husband Jack of Denison, Debi Foster of Denison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 17, from 6-8pm at American Funeral Home at 4312 W Crawford St in Denison, TX.
Graveside services will be held in the pavilion at Rose Hill Cemetery on Hwy 56 in Bells, TX.
Officiating will be Jack Galloway & Billy W. Holcomb.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
