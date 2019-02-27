|
Jeffrey Lynn Williams, 62, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Denison.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Harless United Methodist Church with Reverend Bill Brown officiating.
Jeff is survived by his girlfriend, Kristen Melville; daughter, Kristen Smith; brothers, John Williams and Mark Williams; sister, Carol Williams and grandson, Daemon Smith.
Memorials may be made to the , 8900 Carpenter Frwy, Dallas, TX 75247.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
