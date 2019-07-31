|
Jeffrey Mark Hargrove, 59, of Anna, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence in Anna.
A funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Pastor Shay Mann will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Hargrove (Lacey); daughters, Brandy Few (Cagle), Chelsea Hargrove, and Tiffany Breland; sister, Sally Kemp; and six grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 31, 2019