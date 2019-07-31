Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Jeffrey Mark Hargrove Obituary
Jeffrey Mark Hargrove, 59, of Anna, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence in Anna.
A funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Pastor Shay Mann will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Hargrove (Lacey); daughters, Brandy Few (Cagle), Chelsea Hargrove, and Tiffany Breland; sister, Sally Kemp; and six grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 31, 2019
