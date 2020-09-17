Jeffrey Scott Donahue, age, 52, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mr. Donahue is survived by his family, wife, Tonya Donahue, sons, Riley Donahue, Cayden Donahue, mother and step father, Dorothy and Danny Smith, brother, Shawn Donahue, two nephews, and two nieces.

Funeral service for Mr. Donahue will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Truth Church. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

