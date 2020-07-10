JENKIE HIGHTOWER

Jenkie Laverne Hightower, age 87, of Sherman, TX, died at Preston Place, Sherman, TX on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Ricky Dean Hightower of Sherman, TX, Dennis Hightower of Denison, TX, her sister; Dolly Sharp of Garland, TX, one granddaughter, one great grandson and other extended family and many friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Victory Life Church, Sherman, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Brown and Pastor Chet Teel.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

