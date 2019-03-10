|
|
Jen Lemons passed away on her 66th birthday (March 5, 2019) at Denison Nursing and Rehab. She was born in 1953 in Dallas to Dorothy Burden Evans and William Pierce Evans.
She enjoyed performing music, church activities, fishing and volunteer work. Jen attended Christ For The Nations Institute 3 years.
She graduated from Midwestern State University and spent her career as a hospital lab technician.
In 2013, Jen married Morris Lemons who preceded her in death, as did her parents and brother, Gregory Evans. She is survived by her sister, Karen Mann two nieces; three nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jen's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at her church, New Hope Christian Church Fellowship, Denison led by minister Larry Goodman, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd . Memorial gifts can be made to her church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019