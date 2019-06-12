Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel on the hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Denison, TX
Jeremy John Pennell Obituary
Jeremy John Pennell, 37, of Denison, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the chapel on the hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Pennell of Denison; grandfather, Bill Keelan of Denison; uncle, and cousins.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
