Jeremy John Pennell, 37, of Denison, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the chapel on the hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 13 at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Pennell of Denison; grandfather, Bill Keelan of Denison; uncle, and cousins.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
