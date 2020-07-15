ANNA-We are heartbroken to announce that Jeremy Charles Parker of Anna Tx, passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020 at his home in Anna at the age of 36.
Jeremy was born November 30, 1983 in Denison to Bruce and Jeanette (Costello) Parker. He is survived by his girlfriend and partner Shannon Phillips; his mother, Jeanette; his brother, Lucas; and sister, Kellie. He is also survived by 3 aunts; 2 uncles, a niece and two nephews, 6 cousins, and many close friends. Jeremy was with his beloved Shannon for 9 years.
He graduated from Bells High School in 2002 as an Honor Student. He then graduated with his LVN from Grayson County College in August of 2008. Afterwards he pursued his RN at Grayson County College and graduated in Dec. of 2019.
He was employed as an RN at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center. He was a fast learner and quickly became a valued team member, earning the love and respect of his fellow employees and many of the patients that he cared for. He planned on pursuing his Masters and becoming a Nurse Practitioner in the future. Jeremy worked hard each day to help others, was dedicated to his profession, and truly loved nursing.
Among other things Jeremy loved were fishing and hunting with his brother and friends, wood working, making and selling fishing lures and knives, collecting baseball cards, Fantasy football, and of course the Dallas Cowboys.
Jeremy touched so many lives and was loved by so many people. We are inviting all of his friends and family to a Celebration of his Life this Saturday @ 11am at Willowood Ranch Event Center, 3803 Ward Neal Rd., Bells TX 75414. Once you are on Ward Neal road the Event Center will be at the second gate on your left. Social Distancing will be followed and the wearing of masks are respected. Masks will be supplied.
