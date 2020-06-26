JEREMY SCOTT O'BAR
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEREMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Scott O'Bar, age 37, of Denison, Texas passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

He was born on February 1, 1983 in Sherman, Texas the son of George Terry O'Bar and June Ellen Geer O'Bar. Jeremy met and married Brandy Harbour on March 2, 2009. She preceded him in death.

Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Annabelle O'Bar, father, George Terry O'Bar, mother, June Ellen O'Bar, two brothers, Terry Michael O'Bar and Aaron Matthew O'Bar, fraternal grandmother, Peggy O'Bar and maternal grandparents, Bud and Ruth Barnes. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife and grandfather, George O'Bar.

Jeremy loved his family and loved taking care of them. His passion was his daughter Annabelle. He also loved fishing and being outdoors.

Memorial services will be held a 4:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
04:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved