Jeremy Scott O'Bar, age 37, of Denison, Texas passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
He was born on February 1, 1983 in Sherman, Texas the son of George Terry O'Bar and June Ellen Geer O'Bar. Jeremy met and married Brandy Harbour on March 2, 2009. She preceded him in death.
Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Annabelle O'Bar, father, George Terry O'Bar, mother, June Ellen O'Bar, two brothers, Terry Michael O'Bar and Aaron Matthew O'Bar, fraternal grandmother, Peggy O'Bar and maternal grandparents, Bud and Ruth Barnes. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and grandfather, George O'Bar.
Jeremy loved his family and loved taking care of them. His passion was his daughter Annabelle. He also loved fishing and being outdoors.
Memorial services will be held a 4:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
He was born on February 1, 1983 in Sherman, Texas the son of George Terry O'Bar and June Ellen Geer O'Bar. Jeremy met and married Brandy Harbour on March 2, 2009. She preceded him in death.
Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Annabelle O'Bar, father, George Terry O'Bar, mother, June Ellen O'Bar, two brothers, Terry Michael O'Bar and Aaron Matthew O'Bar, fraternal grandmother, Peggy O'Bar and maternal grandparents, Bud and Ruth Barnes. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and grandfather, George O'Bar.
Jeremy loved his family and loved taking care of them. His passion was his daughter Annabelle. He also loved fishing and being outdoors.
Memorial services will be held a 4:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.