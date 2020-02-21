|
Jerry Brackett, a loving husband, father, brother and friend of Lane, Oklahoma passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 49. Visiting hours with the family of Jerry Brackett will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5pm-7pm at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Brackett of the home. Daughter, Kassidy Brackett of the home. Son, Daniel Brackett of Hugo, Oklahoma. 1 Grandson, Mother, Velma Jolene (Dosh) Hvamstad. Brother, Terry Brackett of Bennington, Oklahoma.
The family asks to please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. Donations can be made on the above obituary or you can call in donations to Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home 580-924-3331 located at 121 N 5th Ave Durant, Oklahoma 74701.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020