Obituary Flowers Jerry Dan Hibdon, age 80, of Whitewright, TX passed away at his residence on Friday, March 8, 2019. Jerry was born on October 13, 1938 in Talihina, OK to J.D. Hibdon & Ozela Dry Hibdon. He was employed for Schepp's Dairy for many years delivering milk.

He is survived by his sons; Scott Hibdon and Monty Hibdon & Amanda all of Whitewright, TX, his sisters; Peggy Stanley& Bowmer of Quinlan, TX and Glenda Massey & Bill of Kingston, OK, his brothers; Eddie Hibdon & Gail of Kaufman, TX and Ronnie Hibdon & Evelyn of Scurry, TX, his brother-in-law; Bobby Marvin of Trenton, TX, nine grandchildren; Sierra, Billy Daniel, Trustin, Shane, Monica, Amber, Monty JR, Justin & Emily, three great-grandchildren; Gee, Ethan & Carter, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Margaret Hibdon in 2014, his parents, his son; Billy Hibdon.

The family will announce a service date later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019