|
|
|
Jerry Dean Aguilar, 77, entered eternal rest with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence in Whitesboro, Texas.
Jerry was born on August 5, 1941 in Charleston, Missouri to Rev. Theodore and Melba (Hulsey) Aguilar. He served in the United States Air Force. Jerry spent most of his life working in aviation, flying corporate jets for more than 30 years and working for the Federal Aviation Administration for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Igel Aguilar of Whitesboro, son, Michael Pricer of Perry, Oklahoma, brother, Ted Aguilar of Whitesboro, one grandson and five granddaughters.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Theodore and Melba Aguilar, son, J. Patrick Aguilar, daughter, Dawnielle Wilson and granddaughter, Brayden Loy.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Legacy Pointe Baptist Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Joe Patterson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More