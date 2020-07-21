Jerry Denice (Love) Lane was born on May 14, 1968 in McAlester, Okla. Jerry passed from this life on July 16, 2020 at her home in Mead, Okla. at the age of 52. Loved ones left behind to cherish Jerry's memory are her husband Dee Lane of the home; her children, Brandon Love of Wetumka, Okla., Marissa Marris, of Clayton, Okla., Taz Marris of Wewoka, Okla., and Blayze Lane of Mead, Okla., two sisters, Ladona Bock of Mansfield, Ark. and Lisa Leedy of Weatherford, Okla.; brothers, Donnie Adams and Sherman Adams both of Van Buren, AR and Jason Love of Roland, Okla.; and seven grandchildren. Memorial services to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Clayton, Okla. Servicesunder the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com