1/
Jerry Denice Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Denice (Love) Lane was born on May 14, 1968 in McAlester, Okla. Jerry passed from this life on July 16, 2020 at her home in Mead, Okla. at the age of 52. Loved ones left behind to cherish Jerry's memory are her husband Dee Lane of the home; her children, Brandon Love of Wetumka, Okla., Marissa Marris, of Clayton, Okla., Taz Marris of Wewoka, Okla., and Blayze Lane of Mead, Okla., two sisters, Ladona Bock of Mansfield, Ark. and Lisa Leedy of Weatherford, Okla.; brothers, Donnie Adams and Sherman Adams both of Van Buren, AR and Jason Love of Roland, Okla.; and seven grandchildren. Memorial services to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Clayton, Okla. Servicesunder the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved