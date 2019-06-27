Brother Jerry Don Baccus, 75, of Whitesboro went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born on May 29, 1944 in Ada, Oklahoma to Randolph and Vivian (Simmons) Baccus. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married Connie Stone in Ft. Worth on October 25, 2002. Jerry Don gave his life to the Lord at the age of 21, he loved the Lord and loved to preach and share the Word of Jesus Christ to the community, he went door to door in Whitesboro at least twice sharing the Gospel. He was the pastor of Star Cross Cowboy Church and worked within the jail ministry. Jerry Don loved his family and enjoyed good movies and a vegetarian lifestyle. He loved horses and enjoyed raising them, training them and racing them.

Jerry Don is survived by his wife, Connie Baccus of Whitesboro; son, Jerry Don Baccus Jr. of Canada; daughter, Donna Baccus of Ft. Worth; brother, Vernon Baccus; sisters, Shirley Arnold, and Marie; grandchildren, Jerry Don Baccus III, Jeffrey Baccus, Justin Baccus, Johnathan Baccus, Jaxon Baccus, Marc Baccus, and Maleah Baccus, one great-grandchild; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Vivian Baccus and brother, Walter Baccus,

A memorial service for Jerry Don is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Pastor Vernon Buz Starrett. A time of visitation will be held for family and friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 27, 2019