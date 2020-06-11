JERRY DON GIBSON
Jerry Don Gibson, 74, of Durant, Oklahoma died on June 10, 2020 in Durant.
Services will be held on Friday, June 13, 2020 at 11:30 am at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel. Jackie Lewis will officiate. Family visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Brown's Funeral Service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Durant.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
