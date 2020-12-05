Jerry Don Jobe was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. He was a larger than life personality who treasured spending time with his family, friends and pets.
Jerry passed away at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his family by his side on October 5, 2020. Jerry was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on January 10, 1944, to Archie Melvin Jobe and Pansy Morgan Jobe. He grew up in Sherman, Texas, and graduated in 1962. He attended East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1966. He then went to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he received a master's degree in business administration. Thereafter, he took a position as a business administration and marketing professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, while working on his doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas.
It was at Northeastern State University that he met the love of his life, Kathryn (Kathy) Hendricks. They were married on December 23, 1971. They had two children, Jason and Jennifer. Jerry was a true entrepreneur who owned, managed, and operated multiple businesses. Jerry and Kathy later started a post-retirement venture of breeding, raising, and training Paint and Quarter horses. Jerry enjoyed this cowboy life before being slowed by health issues.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Melvin and Pansy Jobe, and his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Ray Hendricks.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy Jobe; his son, Jason Jobe, and daughter-in-law, Michele Jobe, his daughter, Jennifer Jobe, and son-in-law, Chris Penn, his sister, Patsy and brother-in-law, Coy Johnson; his five grandchildren, Oliver Penn, Landry Jobe, Archie Penn, Madison Jobe and Grover Penn; his nephews, Clay Johnson and Craig Johnson, and niece Kelli Johnson and their families; his many cousins; and beloved pets.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Nowata, Oklahoma, with Brother Wayne Clayton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry would have liked donations to be sent in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, Tennessee or the Washington County SPCA in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services in Nowata, Oklahoma.St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 478-5833https://www.stjude.org/
Washington County SPCA
16620 State Hwy 123
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-336-1577