Jerry R. Drachenberg Jr., age 64, of Bonham, Texas passed away Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at The Terrace at Denison in Denison, Texas. Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on August 10, 1956 in Kodiak, Alaska, the son of Jerry Rowland Drachenberg Sr and Chloe Louise Manes.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Bethany Hager and husband Karsten of Ector, Texas; brother, Tony Drachenberg; sister, Grace Nakamura of Malakoff, Texas; granddaughter, Cynthia Hager; and great grandson, Michael Diaz.
