Jerry Frank Hejny, 86, of Dorchester, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Akers Cemetery in Sherman. Pastor Terry Brown will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Hejny of Dorchester; daughter, Deaun Overstreet of Dorchester; sisters, Joyce Huff and Rosa Shelton, both of Dorchester; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019
