On Thursday, May 16, 2019 Jerry Frank Hejny, 86, of Dorchester, Texas left us for his glorious appointed time to be with the Lord.

Mr. Hejny entered this world September 23, 1932 in Quitman, Texas the son of Frank Joe and Vlastie Ann Hejny, they moved to Dorchester soon after. He met the love of his life, Norma Garner, and they married June 9, 1953 in Dorchester, Texas. He loved her with all his heart. Jerry farmed with his father for several years. He then began working for IBM, after 20 years, he opened his own men's store from 1977 to 1982 in downtown Sherman. Upon closing the men's store he opened his own insurance company. He and Norma owned and operated Hejny Insurance Company for 25 years, on Sunset Blvd in Sherman, where his grandson, Moses still runs the business today. Jerry always had a zeal for wildlife and his favorite hobby endured over 26 years as a Taxidermist. Jerry loved the Lord and was a member of Victory Life Church.

Along with his faith and love of Christ, his family gave him the most joy. He was a loving faithful husband to his wife of 66 years, Norma Hejny of Dorchester, TX; devoted father to his children, son, Paul Hejny of Dorchester, TX; daughter, Deaun Overstreet and husband, Jeff of Dorchester, TX; proud grandfather to Moses Hejny (Lisa), Amanda Anderson (Larry), Duston Overstreet, Tyler Overstreet (Shelbie), Katelyn Overstreet Holland (E. J.); great grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Shannon and Alex; sisters, Joyce Huff, Rosa Shelton and husband, Randy all of Dorchester. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Akers Cemetery with Pastor Terry Brown from Victory Life officiating.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019