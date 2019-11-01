Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Jerry Glenn Owens Obituary
Jerry Glenn Owens, 84, of Irving, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Irving.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Reverend David Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery. A family visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Old Owens; children, Kriss Owens, Jimette Kerr, and Linda Owens-Farris; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
