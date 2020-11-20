BONHAM–Graveside services for Jerry Hyepock, age 65, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Arledge Ridge Cemetery. Brother Ronnie Ball will be officiating.
Jerry Wade Hyepock came into this world on February 20, 1955 in Dallas, Texas, as the first born child of Monroe Eugene and Wilma Jean Hughes Hyepock, and he departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
He graduated from Bonham High School in 1973 and began working for Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas. On July 19, 1974, he married Donna Ruth Howery in Bonham, Texas. Through the years, he worked for various companies, finally retiring from Lattimore Material in 2017.
Jerry is survived by Donna, his wife of 46 years; his son Jason Hyepock and wife Angie of Valley Falls, Kansas; his daughter, Laura Griffis and husband Mikie of Tom Bean. Also surviving him are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother Mike Hyepock of Bonham; his sister Cathy Newman of Bonham along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother Don Hyepock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
3001 Knox Street Suite 200 Dallas TX. 75205.
