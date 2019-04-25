Jerry Lawrence Horn, 88 years of age, passed on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital.

Jerry was born April 24, 1930 in Quannah, Texas to the late Andrew Leslie and Anna Merle Horn. Jerry was the fifth of nine children. The Horn family moved to Bryan County in 1936 where Jerry started school and graduated from Achille High School in 1948.

Jerry married Johnnell Shaw on December 16, 1950. They were blessed with three children, Jennifer Mae Horn Hillburn, Jeretta Ann Horn Nord and Jeffery Ray Horn. Jerry served his country with honor for 18 years in the United States Army and Army Reserves rising to the rank of Captain.

Jerry and his young family returned to Bryan County where he began his banking career as a Director and Vice-President of the First National Bank Colbert, where he bought controlling interest and became President in 1976. During his banking career, Jerry was a great supporter of farmers and ranchers and loved serving his community. He founded the Colbert Chamber of Commerce, served on the Rural Water Board, the Colbert School Board, the Colbert Riding Club, the Colbert Historical Society and was a strong supporter of area FFA and 4-H students helping with various projects and the Bryan County Premium Sale. Jerry and Johnnell's family were members of the First Baptist Church Colbert where Jerry served as a deacon.

After losing his beloved wife Johnnell after 49 years of marriage, Jerry was blessed to reconnect with his high school sweetheart, Alene Hamby White. Jerry and Alene married on January 19, 2002 and enjoyed a 17-year marriage.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Horn, his wife Johnnell Horn, his sisters Violet Trent, Ruby VanLandingham, Velma Flatt, his brothers Andrew Horn, Mike Horn and Larry Horn.

Jerry leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Alene Horn, his daughter Jennifer Hillburn and husband Hi Hillburn, daughter Jeretta Horn Nord and husband G. Daryl Nord, son Jeff Horn and wife Jada Horn, stepsons Ronald White and wife Kathy White and Jerry White and wife Lori Olson White, grandchildren Heather Burrage and husband David Burrage, Jared Hillburn and wife Torri Hillburn, Nicholas Nord and Kendall Gibson, Jason Nord and wife Shawna Nord, Rebecca Holley and husband Rick Holley, Audrey Dinneen and husband Patrick Dinneen, Chelsey Arnette and husband Jeremy Arnette, Chase Horn and wife Elise Horn, Adam White, Simbry Wedemeyer and husband Keith Wedemeyer, Leigh'Ann Andrews and wife Joann, and Katelyn White, 17 great grandchildren, sisters Dolly Johnson and Ann Flanagan and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He led an interesting and full life and was an example of overcoming adversity by reliance on his faith and family. His favorite days were spent on horseback, he loved to travel, always looking forward to his next trip, and he was a mentor and friend to many.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, Colbert, OK with Reverend Danny Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert. Family & friends visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 5 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service, 107 N. Burney, Colbert, OK. His grandsons will be his pallbearers.

